The Mysterious Unsolved 1952 Crater Lake Murders

The car had been abandoned by the side of the road. It was a clear summer afternoon — July 19, 1952 — and two auto company executives had plans to meet some associates for an overnight fishing trip at Oregon's Crater Lake National Park, according to the Medford Mail-Tribune. The front passenger door of their green Pontiac hung open and the keys were still in the ignition, but the men were gone. "We figured they were probably just sight-seeing around here," Alan Eberlien — who along with his father and a business associate were supposed to meet the men at the national park — told KATU in 2013. When the men never showed up, they contacted a park ranger.

Two days later, after an intensive search in the heavily wooded park, a search party found the two men a little less than a mile from their car. Someone had murdered both Charles Culhane and Albert Jones. The killer — or killers — had shot them in the head after gagging them with torn pieces of an undershirt secured by the victim's neckties. They were both in their stocking feet, and one pair of shoes was missing. Their money and watches were also gone. The FBI quickly stepped in to investigate the murders, and while the agency conducted hundreds of interviews and detained several suspects, the case went cold and remains unsolved.