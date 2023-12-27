How Was Marijuana Used In Ancient Rome?

You know those ancient Romans: making speeches at the forum downtown, subduing less militarily advanced peoples, incorporating a wide variety of ethnic groups into their empire, modifying Greek architecture to construct massive domed structures, and yes, getting blazed on the side. "Say what?" you ask. "I thought the Romans got crunk on that juicy wine junk?" To a degree. By all accounts, Romans preferred cannabis mostly for its practical uses (e.g., making textiles), somewhat for its medical uses, and maybe for its recreational and religious uses.

Rome, of course, was not the only ancient civilization whose people got all red-eyed on the sofa. Wired says folks in ancient China circa 2,500 years ago smoked up at funerals while plucking the harp. Head Magazine talks about Native American uses of the chronic, and the Cherokees saying that the Star People brought the herb with them to Earth. And yes, ancient Greeks inhaled sticky-icky fumes after Scythian nomads brought pot West from the Central Asian steppes, per the Delphi Guide.

Knowledge of cannabis in ancient Rome comes from scattered written sources, not a compendium of sativa strains, per "Cannabis in the Ancient Greek and Roman World." Cannabis was just another material of the natural world. Romans used "cultivated" (non-psychoactive, aka hemp) cannabis to make things like bags and sandals, and "wild" (psychoactive, aka marijuana) cannabis for medical purposes.