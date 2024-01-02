A Look At Crater Lake's Morbid History

Located in southern Oregon, Crater Lake is the crown jewel of Crater Lake National Park. It formed in the caldera left behind by a massive volcanic eruption 7,700 years ago and is now recognized as the deepest lake in the U.S., with an average depth of 1,500 feet. Smaller eruptions formed Wizard Island, an old volcanic cone rising out of the clear, cold water. Crater Lake is, to many, glory to look upon, yet the history of the park is darker. The water and its environs have seen a shockingly sad past full of violence, accidental death, and tragic disappearances (not to mention reports of lake monsters, UFOs, and Bigfoot).

But these dramatic stories require skepticism. Take the tale of John Wesley Hillman, the first known white person to see the lake in 1853. Some stories will have you believe that he was part of a search party that found missing miners and a lost gold mine they had just uncovered. Alas, Hillman plummeted off a cliff on his way back to civilization. Only, Hillman actually died in 1915 at age 82 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Hillman was indeed part of a group that got lost while searching for this quasi-mythical mine, and he did claim that his mule kept him from plummeting off a cliff near the lake, but that's about it.

Yet, even a look at the real stories reveals a truly unnerving past for this beautiful national park. Here's some of the morbid history of Crater Lake.