The Grim And Mysterious History Of Lake Lanier's Many Deaths

A lake doesn't necessarily have to be a dangerous place. In the United States, thousands of people travel to lakes across the country to take a cooling dip during the hot summer months. But there's one lake in particular that's gained a notorious reputation for being an especially dangerous body of water, if not outright haunted.

Lake Lanier, located in the state of Georgia, isn't a naturally occurring lake and was created by the United States government in the mid-20th century. But up through its creation, the region that became Lake Lanier witnessed numerous expulsions as people were repeatedly forced out of their homes.

This tragic history, coupled with some of the early accidents at Lake Lanier, has fueled rumors that the lake itself might be haunted. Regardless of whether or not this is true, Lake Lanier has an astonishingly high mortality rate compared to other nearby lakes. Although there are many factors contributing to the high rate of fatalities at Lake Lanier, ranging from people under the influence of alcohol to difficult rescues due to low visibility, local officials still can't really explain why there are so many deaths at Lake Lanier. But one thing's for sure: It helps to wear a life jacket.