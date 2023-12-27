12 Of The Best True Crime Podcasts Of 2023, Ranked

There are approximately a million and one true crimes podcasts out there ... we counted, and honestly, that's only a slight exaggeration. It's no secret that the true crime genre has taken off in a big way, and that can make finding one that's worth investing in a challenge and a half. Scroll through any listening platform, and it's clear that random choice plays a large role. It doesn't have to: We're going to take a look at some of the best true crime podcasts of 2023, and as if that wasn't enough help in deciding which to listen to next, we're also going to rank them.

How are we going to do that? In a few ways. In addition to cherry-picking podcasts that various media outlets have already recognized for their journalistic integrity and thorough research, we're also going to be looking at what listeners have not only made popular, but will likely find most useful. And that, after all, is why many people get so invested in true crime documentaries and podcasts: Insight.

When University of Amsterdam professor and social psychology researcher Suzanne Oosterwijk took a look at why people are so fascinated by the dark side of human nature, she found (via Sky News) something fascinating: "People may explore stimuli that portray death, violence, or harm because it gives them handholds that are useful in dealing with future negative situations." That said, let's take a look at the year's best true crime podcasts ... they might just teach you something.