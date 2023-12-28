Inside Albert Einstein's Tragic Childhood

Albert Einstein is one of the most famous scientists in history and changed how we understand the universe and time through his work. But before he became a Nobel Prize-winning physicist, his life wasn't an easy one. Einstein was born on March 14, 1879, in Ulm, Germany, and experienced early difficulties with speech, according to Biography.

During Einstein's childhood, his father's businesses struggled to stay afloat, and he was separated from his family during his schooling. In the 1890s, he remained behind to finish elementary school when the rest of his family moved to Italy. Einstein experienced antisemitism and isolation while in school and detested the rigid Germanic teaching system. He left secondary school in Munich before graduating. "Active attacks and verbal abuse on the way to and from school were frequent but usually not all that serious," Einstein told a newspaper editor in 1920 (via "The Ultimate Quotable Einstein"). "They sufficed, however, to establish an acute feeling of alienation already in childhood."