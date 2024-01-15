The Final Months Of Anne Frank

Born on June 12, 1929, in Frankfurt, Germany, Anne Frank was truly one of the most inspiring and important people in modern history. Frank grew up during the reign of Adolf Hitler and his sadistic Nazi government, and she was forced to live most of the final years of her life tucked away in an attic in Amsterdam, hiding with her family. They stayed there for over two years until the Nazis discovered them in August 1944.

Though the Nazis murdered her in 1945 at the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp, her story continues to live on today as a potent symbol of the resilience displayed by the Jewish people during the Holocaust and World War II. Frank originally came to prominence in the United States in the 1950s, following the publication of the diary she had kept while in the Amsterdam attic. The book has since become one of the greatest bestsellers in history, and is required reading in many classrooms around the country.

Unfortunately, due to the circumstances of her death, it's unknown exactly which day she died in 1945. For decades, it was thought that both Frank and her sister passed sometime in March 1945 due to typhus. However, newer research indicates that it may instead have been closer to February when they both succumbed to illness. We don't know a lot about Frank's final days, and the little bit we do is largely from eyewitness accounts, which paint a horrifying and tragic picture.

[Image by Hansmuller via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY-SA 4.0]