Who Is Elisabeth Fritzl And Where Is She Today?

Even for those familiar with true crime and the full range of humanity's abyssal depravities, some stories defy belief and reason. Such is the case with "the girl in the basement," Elisabeth Fritzl, who suffered beyond the capability of most of us to comprehend.

The short of the story is this: On April 26, 2008, Elisabeth Fritzl saw the light of day for the first time in 24 years. As sites like All That's Interesting recount, her 19-year-old daughter Kerstin had gotten sick and needed medical attention. Her father, Josef Fritzl, reluctantly consented and released Kerstin from the basement of their family house at Ybbsstrasse 40 in Amstetten, Austria. Sometime later he set Elisabeth free, too.

But to the rest of the world, Elisabeth had vanished back in 1984 at the age of 18. Her father said she'd run off and joined a cult. In reality, he'd imprisoned her in the dirt-walled family basement, where he admitted on the Independent that he'd raped her "at least 3,000 times." Elisabeth bore him seven children. One died shortly after birth, two lived in the basement with their mother (Kerstin and Stefan), and the rest lived above with Josef and his wife, Rosemarie. And yet, no one above apparently knew what was going on below.

At present, Josef is alive and serving out his sentence at a unit for the "criminally insane" at Austria's Krems-Stein prison, The Sun reported. As for Elisabeth, she and her children relocated to a secret Austrian village known only as "Village X."

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).