The True Story Of The Battle Of The Sexes: Billie Jean King Vs. Bobby Riggs

The late 1960s and early '70s were a time when women were just beginning to make serious inroads into the male-dominated world of... well, the male-dominated world. In 1970, women had held the right to vote for 50 years — and yet, parity between the genders was still in a dismal state, so much so that in August of that year, the National Organization for Women sponsored a "Women's Strike for Equality March" through the streets of New York City that drew a staggering 50,000 participants. "Women's lib," as it was called then, was big news, as women were rightfully calling out the lack of equal footing with men in all areas — including the world of sports.

Back then, one of the biggest spectator sports in the U.S. was tennis. In 1968, professional players had finally been allowed entry into the sport's Grand Slam tournaments, and that year saw the first live broadcast of the U.S. Open; it was followed the next year by Wimbledon, and suddenly, stars began to be made of the sport's top players. In 1970, a group of nine elite women, determined to prove their mettle, formed a new tournament, the Virginia Slims Invitational at the Houston Racquet Club — a situation that didn't sit well with that era's top male players. In 1973, the situation came to a head — with a match for the ages between top-ranked women's player Billie Jean King and tennis legend Bobby Riggs, a match that came to be known as the "Battle of the Sexes."