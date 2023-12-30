Athletes We Lost In 2023

Time passes for everyone, no matter how fit and famous they are. Because of this, every year is full of tragic news about familiar names passing away — and quite possibly the most shocking news of this variety is about athletes. The world is used to seeing these people in their absolute physical prime, performing feats that the average person can only dream of and possibly even making history on the way. As such, unexpectedly seeing their obituaries can be particularly somber.

2023 has seen more than its share of death, and unfortunately, a number of the world's greatest sports figures have also passed away this year. Some of them lived a long and fruitful life. Others died shockingly young, with years of active sports and decades of life still potentially ahead of them. Let's take a look at some of the most prominent athletes we lost in 2023.

The following article contains mentions of domestic abuse.