What Happened To The 18th-Century Jade Bowl From Antiques Roadshow?

Those who scour flea markets, tag sales, or go "antiquing" for relics of the past will likely agree: Most stuff is trash. People prowl warehouses, tents, or rows of outdoor tables in search of kitsch that will maybe look good on a shelf, or a pair of not-too-rusty earrings that an aunt might like for her next birthday. And how much could a seller of such wares realistically expect to get? $5.75 on a good afternoon? And yet, miracles do happen. Such wonders propel the antiquities industry forward and give others hope that maybe, just maybe, that junk in the basement will be "worth something someday."

This is exactly what happened to Jinx Taylor back in 2009 on Season 14, Episode 19 of the mannerly and good-natured PBS series, "Antiques Roadshow." Much like other people looking to sell antique goods, Taylor brought a family story with her items. Her military father had been stationed somewhere in China "in the late '30s and sometime during the '40s," she said, where he befriended a "Mr. Liang at No. 10 Jade Street." This Mr. Liang not only beckoned Taylor's father to look at his jade collection — some of which were imprinted with imperial seals— but passed some of it to him.

Come 2009, "Antiques Roadshow" appraiser James Callahan valued Taylor's collection of jade hand-me-downs —including a unique white bowl — at $710,000 to $1,070,000, one of the show's all-time highs. But as Current said the following year, the items sold for much less: $494,615.