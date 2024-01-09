Things People Believe Are In The Bible But Aren't

At Christmastime, many people take out their Nativity sets, showing Jesus in a stable surrounded by Mary, Joseph, shepherds, animals, and the three Magi. But what might be wrong with this scene? Broadly speaking, nothing at all. However, at least one of those elements — the idea of three Magi specifically — is not in the Bible. This example illustrates a common theme in Christian debate: how much of Christian tradition and belief is explicitly mentioned in its holy book?

Surprisingly, many of Christianity's more popular conceptions and practices are not in the Bible at all. Mary Magdalene is not depicted as a prostitute, Satan isn't equated to Lucifer, nor is the Catholic dogma of the Immaculate Conception directly referred to. In fact, many teachings are inferred from bringing together multiple verses in conjunction with tradition — even if the Bible does not name them directly.

Here are some examples of things that are commonly held to be in the Bible, but do not don't actually appear in it.