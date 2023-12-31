What Police Found At The Crime Scene Of Meredith Kercher's Murder

Meredith Kercher was a British exchange student living in the college town of Perugia, Italy. She was found murdered in her bed in 2007. A written report from Judge Paolo Micheli — who sentenced Rudy Hermann Guede to prison for the killing — revealed the disturbing details of the crime scene. "With the door opened there was a chilling scene in so far as the room was found in disorder with blood stains everywhere, on the ground and on the walls, and also under the duvet of the bed a foot could be seen," the report read, per the Daily Mail.

Kercher's body was found half-naked with bruising on her neck that suggested she was held there — perhaps while threatened. The cause of death was determined to be "haemorrhage from a neck wound after the blow of a sharp and pointed weapon." She had been sexually assaulted, the Daily Beast reported, and case files suggest that knives and knife stains were found around the apartment.

According to these files, someone had removed the fitted bedsheet from Kercher's bed and put it under her body. Four other items were under her body — a pillow, a duvet, and two towels, likely put there before she died. There were multiple footprints scattered throughout the apartment — including a bloody one on a bathroom rug near the bedroom where Kercher was found dead, and another bloody one on the previously mentioned pillow, The Daily Beast reported. Her purse was in her bed. Other items found in her room include an empty Vaseline case, clothing, shoes, and two desktop lamps.