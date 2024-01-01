Here's Who May Have Inherited Ray Liotta's Money When He Died

Karsen Liotta was born in 1998. She is the daughter of Ray Liotta and his ex-wife, Michelle Grace. In 2000, Karsen landed her first role in "A Rumor of Angels" as the character James as a baby. As reported by Teen Vogue, she acted in high school plays, and in 2016, she arguably made her first real acting debut in the short film "Prettyface." In the following years, she appeared in movies like "Mississippi Requiem" "Teenage Badass" and shows like "Shades of Blue" and "Black Bird." Karsen has also done modeling for the Brandy Melville clothing brand.

Ray Liotta's fiancée, Jacy Nittolo, was born in 1974 and was almost 20 years his junior. According to Page Six, little is known about her. She lives in Malibu and has four children from a previous relationship as well as one younger brother — though she may have more siblings. She reportedly had a managerial position as of 2017, and she engaged Ray in 2020.

Likewise, little is known about Ray's biological sister, Linda Liotta, though after the actor's death, she reportedly met up with Jacy. "I walked off the plane and met Ray's sister for a connecting flight to LA and I don't know what I would have done without Linda that night," Jacy wrote in a May 2023 Instagram post.