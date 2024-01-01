Here's Who May Have Inherited Ray Liotta's Money When He Died
Legendary actor Ray Liotta died on May 26, 2022, of heart and respiratory system issues, TMZ reported. The 67-year-old's career spanned over four decades and included iconic roles in films like "Goodfellas," "Field of Dreams," "NARC," and "Something Wild." Unsurprisingly, he was able to accumulate a good deal of wealth — Celebrity Net Worth puts his net worth when he died at $14 million. News.com.au called his wealth "surprisingly modest" compared to co-stars like Robert DeNiro, who allegedly has a net worth of over $500 million.
It's unclear who inherited Liotta's fortune, as no information about his will or estate plan has been released. Some speculate his daughter Karsen and his fiancée Jacy Nittolo would likely be beneficiaries. Liotta's biological sister, Linda, is another possibility. Here's what we know about the three women — one of whom followed Liotta into acting.
Potential beneficiaries
Karsen Liotta was born in 1998. She is the daughter of Ray Liotta and his ex-wife, Michelle Grace. In 2000, Karsen landed her first role in "A Rumor of Angels" as the character James as a baby. As reported by Teen Vogue, she acted in high school plays, and in 2016, she arguably made her first real acting debut in the short film "Prettyface." In the following years, she appeared in movies like "Mississippi Requiem" "Teenage Badass" and shows like "Shades of Blue" and "Black Bird." Karsen has also done modeling for the Brandy Melville clothing brand.
Ray Liotta's fiancée, Jacy Nittolo, was born in 1974 and was almost 20 years his junior. According to Page Six, little is known about her. She lives in Malibu and has four children from a previous relationship as well as one younger brother — though she may have more siblings. She reportedly had a managerial position as of 2017, and she engaged Ray in 2020.
Likewise, little is known about Ray's biological sister, Linda Liotta, though after the actor's death, she reportedly met up with Jacy. "I walked off the plane and met Ray's sister for a connecting flight to LA and I don't know what I would have done without Linda that night," Jacy wrote in a May 2023 Instagram post.
How Liotta made his money
Ray Liotta made most of his fortune through acting. "Goodellas," for example, grossed almost $50 million, though it cost $25 million to make. He also famously voiced Tommy Vercetti in the video game "Grand Theft Auto: Vice City," which sold over 17.5 million copies. It's unclear how much Liotta raked in for these hits.
Liotta also used his likeness for advertising. According to News.com.au, he reportedly received $50,000 for his work as the face of the smoking cessation medication Chantix. The actor did similar work with other companies including Apple, KFC, and Tequila Silver. He also owned multiple properties. As reported by the Irish Examiner, in 2007, Liotta sold one of his Palisades homes to Britney Spears for $8 million. In 2023, his five-bedroom/five-and-a-half bath Pacific Palisades home sold for $4.95 million. Architectural Digest says the actor paid $2.7 million for the property in 2003.