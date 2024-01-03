The Tragic Unsolved 1995 Murder Of Teen Barbara Barnes

More recently, investigators and online sleuths have linked the murder of Barbara Barnes to other offenders who were known to have been operating in the area where the schoolgirl was abducted and killed. The true crime podcast "Already Gone," for example, speculates that a man named Richard Kolling, who died in 2009, may have been involved. Kolling was accused of sexually assaulting Barnes' sister and was ultimately charged for the crime. There have also been rumblings that a known sexual offender from Florida had been identified as being in the Steubenville area at the time of Barnes' murder, and that detectives involved in the Barnes case were looking to establish forensic links in the hope of finding a match (per "Who Killed...?").

Others known to Barnes, including her mother's alleged lover James Montgomery — who was also suspected of being involved in the death of Barnes' father but was never charged — have been identified as possible suspects. Indeed, it has been speculated that Barnes, who had grown quiet and insular after her father's murder, would have been unlikely to get into a stranger's car, suggesting that she may have been abducted by someone she knew. However, nothing conclusive has come to light in the years since her death, and her hometown continues to wait for answers.

