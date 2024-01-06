The Dark Real-Life Story Of The HIV Trial In Libya

In July 2007, five Bulgarian nurses and a Palestinian doctor accused of intentionally infecting Libyan children with HIV landed in Sofia, ending eight years of captivity and torment at the hands of Muammar Gaddafi's regime. They no doubt were relieved after escaping a death sentence for murder.

Although the case was on the surface about HIV, politics and money were never far from the courtroom. The case came at a time when Libya was on the verge of having crippling economic sanctions – fallout from the 1988 Lockerbie Bombing of Pan Am Flight 103 – lifted. Western governments and corporations, who coveted Libya's oil and gas reserves, were keen to see that through, giving Muammar Gaddafi plenty of room to play brinkmanship with the defendants' lives for some bigger, better deals and concessions.

In the end, everyone but the victims – the infected children and the workers – walked out richer and more powerful than before. Here is the harrowing story of the Libyan HIV trial and the complex matrix of interests that led to the workers' detention, conviction, and eventual release.