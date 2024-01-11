12 Psychoactive Plants And What They Do To Your Brain, According To Science

Without plants, it's safe to say that human history would be pretty radically different. Not only have plants helped provide things like basic nutrients to help the human body function, evolve, and survive, but humans have found a myriad of uses for plants over the thousands and thousands of years of their co-existence.

The Ancient Egyptians used the Lavandula or lavender plant to scent perfumes and for various ointments, and the Ancient Romans included the salvia officinalis or sage plant into their hair care routines, as well as in various medicines for many different ailments. The first known use of plants by humans for their intoxicating and psychoactive properties dates back to 13,000 years in the Levant, when the Natufian civilization made alcoholic beer from a combination of seven different plants. Psychoactive plants are those that affect the mind if they are properly ingested, and depending on the specific plant, their psychoactive properties induce unique responses in the brain.

For the most part, psychoactive plants contain chemicals that affect different neurotransmitters like serotonin, dopamine, and cannabinoid receptors, which are responsible for things like stimulation, sedation, altered moods, and even hallucinations. Today, plants still play a crucial role in many people's lives, and people use their psychoactive properties for both recreational and medicinal reasons.

