What White House Parties During JFK's Presidency Looked Like

There are plenty of things that come to mind when the conversation turns to the Kennedy family. It might dissolve into assassination conspiracy theories, or it might turn into a conversation about what would have happened if the Cuban Missile Crisis hadn't played out quite like it did. But what about the fun stuff? What about the parties?

It turns out that there's a lot of fascinating stuff going on there, too. While John F. Kennedy was in the White House, there were, perhaps unsurprisingly, a lot of things going on behind closed doors. There's one bit of Kennedy history that honestly kind of sums up what one might expect from this particular presidency. The birthday that would be JFK's last — May 29, 1963 — was celebrated with a few different parties. One was a $1,000-a-plate dinner at the Waldorf Astoria, while another was a more personal gathering on a yacht. It included a who's-who list of Kennedy associates, including Mary Pinchot Meyer.

Meyer was reportedly one of JFK's many, many mistresses, and here's the weird thing: She was shot and killed in October of 1964, and her death remains an unsolved mystery. Reporter Lance Morrow was one of the first on the scene — ahead of even police — and wrote about the experience for Smithsonian. He says that some think her death had something to do with JFK's assassination... or her ex-husband's work with the CIA. That said, let's peek in and see what's behind some of those closed doors.