What To Know About Bruce Willis' Relationship With His 5 Daughters

Many fans have been heartbroken watching the decline of Bruce Willis. Since being diagnosed with aphasia, a cognitive disorder affecting the understanding of speech, his condition has progressed to frontotemporal dementia, an umbrella term encompassing the progressive form of aphasia. According to the Medical University of South Carolina, there is no known cure or treatment, and the average life expectancy after diagnosis is five years. In light of his failing health, Willis had to retire from acting in 2022 through a statement released by his family (via Instagram).

But many fans have also been heartened by the solidarity shown by Willis' family since his illness was publicly announced. His wife Emma Heming and ex-wife Demi Moore have both signed joint updates on Willis's health, such as the one released through the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration that confirmed his dementia. Elsewhere, Moore has shared photos of the blended family gathering together at Christmas on her social media. Willis' children have also been forthright about the impact his disease has had on their family and their support for their father.

Willis has five daughters — three by Moore and two by Heming. While only one has followed their father into acting, all have been in the public eye to some extent, and either they or their parents have shared details about their relationship with Willis over the years.