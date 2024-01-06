Where Is Convicted Kidnapper Matthew Muller Now?

Matthew Muller was arrested in Dublin, California, in 2015 in connection with a home invasion that investigators realized bore a striking resemblance to another alleged crime that was dominating new channels (per the Associated Press). In March, a couple named Denise Huskins and Aaron Quinn made headlines when police cast doubt on their story that their home had been home broken into, and that the former had been kidnapped and raped before being released by her captor two days later. The couple was shown to have been telling the truth fter evidence showed that Muller was responsible, and he faced a federal kidnapping trial.

Muller is a former marine and attorney who was educated at Harvard University but later disbarred from the profession. In 2016 he pleaded guilty to the kidnapping and expressed remorse for his heinous crimes. While the offenses were traumatic for the victims in their own right, they also risked seeing Huskins and Quinn publicly pilloried and prosecuted themselves for their apparent hoax. "There's nothing I can say," Muller said at his sentencing hearing (via SFGate). "I'm sick with shame that my actions have brought such devastation. I hope my imprisonment can bring closure to Aaron and Denise and I'm prepared for any sentence the court imposes."

In 2017, Muller was sentenced to 40 years in prison, though his sentence has since been compounded by other convictions. The database of the Federal Bureau of Prisons suggests that he is currently being held at a prison facility in Tuscon, Arizona, although he has been kept in other facilities in recent years as he receives medical treatment.