The Dark Reason This Teen 'Hell Camp' Was Shut Down In The '90s

There are plenty of ways for parents to go about teaching, incentivizing, and disciplining kids. You want that PS5? Try your best and we'll think about it come the end of July. Or better yet: Pay for it yourself. And also, why don't we hit people? Because inflicting harm is wrong. Also, someone's going to hit you back one day and it won't tickle. But what if a kid is chronically misbehaving in a dangerous, self-injurious, illegal kind of way and causing serious hardships for family, teachers, etc.? We're talking way beyond angsty adolescent foolishness. One thing's for sure: Most parents would not opt for middle-of-the-night kidnappings, heatstroke-inducing desert hikes, and corporal punishment.

But at the 1988-established Challenger Foundation in the deserts of Utah, such things were commonplace. In fact, they were preferable. As sites like the Daily Mail and the U.S. Sun outline, the Challenger Foundation was an intensive, brutal, residential "rehab" program for rebellious, "wayward teens" that intended to "wear kids down until they're good again." Founder and former military operative Steve Cartisano — aka the "godfather of wilderness therapy treatment" — charged parents $15,900 for 63 days of punishing outdoor activities, military-style discipline, and more to set their kids straight.

A mere two years after its founding, however, the Challenger Foundation collapsed. A 16-year-old died of "exertional heatstroke," and others were tied to trees, dragged around, and bore scar after scar. Cartisano was charged with negligent homicide and multiple misdemeanor counts of child abuse, and his wilderness therapy program was done.