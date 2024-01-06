Tragic Details About Model Ruslana Korshunova

Vogue declared her "a face to be excited about" in 2005. The New York Daily News ran with her nickname within the fashion world: the Russian Rapunzel. It seemed a promising start to Ruslana Korshunova's career as a model. The Kazakhstani-Russian girl was in 11th grade when she first got a taste for the job through her school's German club. The head of the group asked her to pose for an extracurricular magazine project. Korshunova's mother wasn't too keen on her daughter carrying it any further and was particularly reluctant to sign off on a talent scout's offer. It would be better, she felt, to focus on school.

And it wasn't as if the family needed the money that could come from a lucrative modeling contract. According to the Daily News, Korshunova's father — who died when his daughter was only 6 years old — became a rich man after moving from the Red Army to the private sector. As a teenager, Korshunova had the desire to get out of Kazakhstan, at least for a while. Before modeling came along, she had her sights on Germany, but with a contract and a chance to visit London on the table, she pushed her mother to at least let her give it a try.

That trip set her down the road to stardom in the modeling world. According to Newsweek, a fairytale-style ad for Nina Ricci perfume brought her international acclaim. But the whirlwind of success that took Korshunova from her home almost immediately exposed her to the ugly side of success through the dangerous party atmosphere surrounding the modeling profession.