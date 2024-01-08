The Test Alan Turing Developed To Identify Machine Vs. Human Intelligence

The scene is familiar to fans of 1984's sci-fi classic "Blade Runner:" a questioner sits across from a table and asks a subject a series of questions. The questioner measures and records the subject's responses and biometrics and makes notes. The questions themselves contain jarring, sometimes disturbing content meant to provoke typical human emotional responses. The questioner's goal is simple: to determine whether or not the individual answering the questions is actually a machine.

In "Blade Runner," this test is performed by Harrison Ford's character Rick Deckard in the assessment of a woman named "Rachel," and is called the "Voight-Kampff Test." While the test name is fictionally convincing, it's an adaptation of a real test called the "Turing Test," named after English mathematician and World War II codebreaker Alan Turing. In "Blade Runner," it turns out that Rachel is indeed a replicant, i.e., a synthetic humanoid. It takes Deckard 100 questions to figure it out.

But whether we use the term replicant, robot, machine, or code-only, disembodied artificial intelligence (AI), the test's goal remains the same. We don't need a dimly lit room, a long wooden table, cigarettes blown into the air, or any other fictional elements. Turing's actual 1950 test — dubbed "The Imitation Game" — employed a simple, three-person methodology, as we can read in his original paper on Oxford Academic. Ultimately, Turing just wanted to answer a question that's become increasingly relevant over time: "Can machines think?"