'80s Sitcom Actors Who Died Tragically

Without Alan Thicke, it's pretty safe to say that TV in the 1980s would be remembered much differently today. In addition to his portrayal of Dr. Jason Seaver on "Growing Pains" from 1985–1992, Thicke also produced some of the most iconic music from 1980s TV shows, too. Thicke helped compose the theme music for both "The Facts of Life" and "Diff'rent Strokes," two wildly successful shows that combined for nearly 400 episodes between them. On "Growing Pains," Thicke played Seaver as a psychiatrist and stay-at-home dad, who was beloved by millions for his warmth and compassion.

Thicke was a native of Ontario, Canada, and first got into acting in the late-1960s. While he was acting, Thicke also started a family, getting married twice and having three sons between them. Tragically, Thicke was playing ice hockey with his youngest when the unthinkable happened. In the middle of their warmups for a pickup game, Thicke went down on the ice after having a heart attack. He was taken away to the hospital on a stretcher, but he unfortunately passed away before they could save him.

While he was still at the rink he was apparently conscious and able to laugh and joke with his son, but for whatever reason his condition got worse and he was not able to make it. Thicke died on December 13, 2016, and he was still regularly acting at the time of his death at the age of 69.