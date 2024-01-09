The Biggest Conspiracy Theories About Jeffrey Epstein

The financier Jeffrey Epstein was considered an enigma during his career in the 1980s and 1990s, with New York magazine running a profile of him in 2002 that claimed that few could say quite how he had amassed a personal fortune worth many millions of dollars. What the world knew was that Epstein was extremely well-connected: his network of friends and admirers included some of the most powerful people in America, including Bill Clinton and Donald Trump, and his reputation for money management preceded him.

However, in the 2000s the shadowy figure was finally disgraced after he was charged with soliciting sex from a minor, a crime of which he was later found guilty and sentenced to 18 months in prison, of which he served 13. USA Today describes the sentence as a "sweetheart deal" for a man who was at the time facing the rest of his life behind bars. Epstein continued to live a life of luxury following his release, but a decade later more details about his sexual crimes, which by then included accusations of sex trafficking, had come to light, and he was back in custody awaiting trial. On August 10, 2019, days before he was expected to give testimony, Epstein died by suicide in his cell. The timing of Epstein's death has been viewed as suspicious by many from across the political spectrum, with some speculating that shadowy forces had intervened to protect others involved in his sexual crimes. Since then, a bevy of conspiracy theories have emerged regarding the disgraced financier — here are the ones that continued to set the internet alight.