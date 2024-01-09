Who Is Nadia Marcinko, Jeffrey Epstein's Alleged Accomplice?

She's gone by different names and handles and has been portrayed as either a victim or an accomplice by the media. Nadia Marcinko went from model to airplane pilot and flight instructor, but she hasn't been able to outrun her past in which, according to the Daily Mail, she was a "sex slave" to Jeffrey Epstein and alleged procurer of other young girls for the registered sex offender. Unlike Epstein, who died by suicide in 2019 in federal jail while awaiting trial, Marcinko has not been charged with any crimes.

She is back in the news following the court-ordered release of files in January 2024 related to the various associates of Epstein, which includes the rich and powerful, such as former U.S. Presidents Donald Trump and Bill Clinton, per USA Today. Marcinko's testimony related to a 2010 case is among the cache of documents that saw the light of day, per the New York Post. After cutting ties with Epstein, Marcinko discovered a love for flying that she spun into a new career.