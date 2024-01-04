What Donald Trump's Relationship With Jeffrey Epstein Was Like

Jeffrey Epstein's name now sits alongside those of Harvey Weinstein and Jimmy Savile as that of one of the most notorious sex offenders in recent memory. It is no surprise, then, that Donald Trump — who was still the president of the United States at the time of Epstein's arrest on sex trafficking charges — would want to distance himself from his former friend.

Asked in a White House presser about his friendship with Epstein, Trump claimed that his acquaintance with the financier was no closer than that of anyone else who knew him from Palm Beach, Florida, where the two had homes. In a clip from the 2019 interview, which you can watch above, the president states that he and Epstein had fallen around 15 years prior, which would date the end of their friendship to about 2004. "I was not a fan of his," Trump adds, despite his earlier praise.

But as Business Insider reported in March 2023, Epstein's brother, Mark, suggested it was Epstein who took steps to distance himself from Trump. Specifically, Mark told the outlet the financier came to believe that Trump was a "crook." Elsewhere, the book "The Grifter's Club: Trump, Mar-a-Lago, and the Selling of the Presidency" — written by Miami Herald journalists — said Trump banned Epstein from his Mar-a-Lago resort in 2007. The accused sex trafficker allegedly hit on another member's teenage daughter.

