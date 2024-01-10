The Touching Story Behind The 1971 Rolex From Antiques Roadshow

Many an antique bought becomes just that — an antique, a curious or sentimental find without much more insight into its past beyond that. And a buyer of antiques may not be particularly precious about them. They may even be bought for regular use. That's what a U.S. airman meant to do when he got a hold of a 1971 Rolex. As he later told "Antiques Roadshow" (via PBS), the Rolex was considered a good watch for scuba diving, and the airman had admired the Rolexes worn by the pilots he served with in Thailand in the mid-70s. The '71 Rolex was out of his price range for a long time, and even when he found one at a 10% discount, it still came to a month's salary.

When the Rolex finally came into the airman's hands in 1975, his initial plans for it fell apart. "I never used it," he told the appraiser from "Antiques Roadshow." "I looked at it and I said, 'You know, this is really too nice to take down in salty water.'" He packed the watch into a safety deposit box, and there it stayed for 30 to 40 years. The airman said he only took it out for a look two or three times during that period.