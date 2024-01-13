The Painting That Popularized The 'Doomed Poet' Trope

Just over 250 years ago, a teenager died alone in a squalid garret room in the poverty-stricken district of Holborn, London. Just 17 years old, the boy had taken a dose of arsenic. Rumor would later spread that he had died by suicide. He was Thomas Chatterton, a poet born in the English city of Bristol in 1752 who had traveled to the capital to seek literary fame and fortune. These evaded him in life, but in death, Chatterton became one of the most celebrated writers of the 18th century, whose plays and verse would later attract generations of admirers and influence some of the greatest poets of the next two centuries.

Chatterton wasn't the only English poet to die young in tragic circumstances — in 1821, John Keats died of tuberculosis at the age of 25, while 29-year-old Percy Bysshe Shelly drowned off the coast of Italy the following year. Lord Byron, one of the most famous people of his age, died of an illness while fighting in the War of Greek Independence in 1824 at the age of just 36. But Chatterton became established as the paradigmatic figure of the doomed poet throughout the 19th century and beyond. Much of this has to do with his influence on the poets who came after him. But for the wider public, Chatterton's legend was cemented by a painting by the artist Henry Wallis, which stunned gallery-goers on its first public displays in 1856 and implanted the idea of poets as tragic figures in the public consciousness.