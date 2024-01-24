How WWI Changed London Forever

It's hardly an overstatement to say that World War I was a huge event in history, one that brought with it plenty of change and set the stage for the conflicts that occurred throughout the rest of the 20th century. After all, just about anyone you talk to knows about World War I, even if only in the most vague of terms.

But despite the war's massive impact on international affairs for years to come, it also had much more local effects. Sure, there's plenty to be said about how it affected the world order to the point that it might have helped to cause World War II, or even in how it was something of a first step toward the eventual founding of the United Nations. But the war also affected the politics, culture, and social pressures within the individual nations that took part.

And when it comes to England in particular? Well, both public and political responses to the conflict led to several changes — some positive and some negative — that would affect the country for years, long after the armistice was signed and the terms of peace were fully negotiated and agreed upon. London itself was a center of change, where the effects of the war could be seen far and wide.