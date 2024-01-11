Inside Boy George's Relationship With Janet Jackson

Boy George looked straight into the camera. "Next time you meet someone, be nice." The advice, which is good for anyone to hear, was, in this case, specifically aimed at one of the flamboyant pop star's fellow performers, Janet Jackson. Boy George had just met her backstage at the television music show "Solid Gold," according to his book "Karma: My Autobiography."

The meeting hadn't gone well, and in retaliation, when someone stuck a camera in Boy George's face and asked him to record a message for Jackson, he let her know in no uncertain terms how he felt. She later said she didn't recognize him, but over the years, Jackson has allegedly continued to snub him. The latest instance was in 2019 when he performed at the British Fashion Awards and Jackson sat with her back to him through the performance. "It's 1000% easier to be nice," Boy George told People. "Not only is it easier to be nice as it's better for you."