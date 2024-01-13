Inside Shannen Doherty's Close Relationship With 90210 Co-Star Luke Perry

Luke Perry's touching comments concerning his "Beverley Hills, 90210" co-star came after Shannen Doherty announced that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer. As she was undergoing treatment, many of her former co-stars spoke out to offer their support. In a 2017 interview with Us Weekly, Perry claimed that he had yet to speak to his Doherty about her illness, indicating that they were not as close as they used to be. "When it's good for Shannen, I'm sure we'll talk. She's brave, she's a fighter. She's in my heart and I think about it ... Shannen has taken the opportunity to raise awareness and let everybody know breast cancer is still a problem. I'll take this opportunity to send her my love."

But Perry was facing his own health problems. In 2016 he was screened for colorectal cancer and had precancerous polyps surgically removed. While that's a relatively common procedure, three years later in 2019 Perry's friends and fans were shocked to learn that Perry, 52 suffered a stroke and died. Doherty was left bereft by the loss of Perry and took to Instagram, saying, "I'm struggling with this loss and am having a hard time with my thoughts," and calling Perry "a light" in her life.

In November 2023, Doherty, 52, announced on social media that her cancer was now terminal but remains optimistic that she can continue living well despite her illness, telling People of those living with metastatic breast cancer: "We're vibrant, and we have such a different outlook on life. We are people who want to work and embrace life and keep moving forward."