What It Was Really Like Being A Go-Go Dancer In The 1960s

The revolutionary dance clubs of the 1960s were perhaps most hilariously summed up by The Saturday Evening Post's Norman Poirier. He was writing in the heyday of the Swingin' Sixties, and in 1965, observed that the club scene was "a noisy national madness that the anthropologists of the 21st century will find difficulty in explaining." Clearly, he had no idea what was in store.

At the time, the free-style, high-energy dancing to this new music called rock 'n roll presented something of a challenge for the old guard. Dancing had long been a dignified, serious affair, and with the release of Chubby Checker's "The Twist," as Bob Dylan said, "The times, they are a-changin'."

Go-go dancing is a little unusual when it comes to history, because it's generally agreed exactly when it became an American thing and who came up with the idea of scantily-clad dancers twisting the night away... usually on raised platforms or in cages. After a police officer-turned-nightclub owner named Elmer Valentine opened a joint called Whisky a Go Go, he first made a practical decision: Suspend the DJ booth from the ceiling, to make the most of limited floor space. From there, he hit upon the idea of a female DJ, ultimately ordering a cigarette girl named Patty Brockhurst into the booth. When she started dancing along to the music she was playing, the rest is history — and a new type of entertainer was born. So, what was the view like from up in the rafters?