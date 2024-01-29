Tragic Details About The Temptations

No conversation about classic Motown acts should be complete without a mention of the Temptations. Formed in the early 1960s as a combination of members from two different groups (the Distants and the Primes), the Temptations were one of several male singing groups to make a big impact in the decade's R&B and soul music scenes. However, there were a few things that set them apart from most of the pack — their vocal harmonies, the fact that any given member could sing lead, and their tight on-stage choreography. Those qualities undoubtedly helped them to great success, as the Tempts have more than 50 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 charts, including four No. 1 singles and 15 Top 10s.

Unfortunately, the Temptations also stood out from most other vocal groups for one unpleasant reason — they were a band beset by tragedy before, during, and after their heyday. From impoverished, abusive backgrounds to substance use and abuse to untimely deaths of band members and family members alike, the Temptations have seen it all, and it's quite an impressive feat that despite all those personal and professional hurdles, they've been entertaining audiences longer than most people have been alive. So with all that out of the way, let's look at the more tragic stories from the Temptations' six-plus-decade history.