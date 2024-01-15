AI's Take On Social Media Beauty Standards Is As Disturbing As You'd Think

The dawn of artificial intelligence (AI) has arrived with stern warnings from experts concerning the potential power of the new technology. Even employees of the leading firms developing AI — such as OpenAI, Google, and Anthropic — have stepped forward to claim that it poses an extinction risk to human civilization as part of a statement begging world leaders to consider the risks the new technology poses for society (via Center for AI Safety).

AI works by scraping vast quantities of data from the internet's press publications, academic papers, books, blog posts, and social media posts, which developers use to "train" the AI program. Therefore, if a user were to ask an AI to provide the recipe for "America's favorite pot roast," it would look for the most common recipe it has encountered, or else create a recipe that is an amalgam of common pot roast elements, such as ingredients and preparation steps. AI images work in the same way: Theoretically, when you ask an AI image-generator to make you an image of a dog, it aims to make you the doggiest-looking image possible by drawing on its knowledge of millions of dog images taken from across the internet. But in this way AI is liable to reflect society's biases, as a recent study by The Bulemia Project has shown. In the study, researchers asked several AI models to generate figures based on the idea of perfect beauty in both men and women. The results, which were based on images of beauty from social media, revealed unattainable standards that experts believe contribute to mental illness and eating disorders.