Some Scientists Believe We're Having Another Mass Extinction Right Now

As any schoolkid will tell you, the dinosaurs died out millions of years ago, killed off by a cataclysmic asteroid impact. In an instant, our planet was forever changed. Entire forests were incinerated. Immense tsunamis ravaged coastlines. Eventually, over 80% of all life on Earth was wiped out. This may be the best-known extinction event Earth has faced, but it's most certainly not the only one.

Over the eons, Earth has endured at least five mass extinctions, each coinciding with drastic changes in the environment. The formal definition of a mass extinction event, per National Geographic, is any time when at least 75% of Earth's species have been lost in a relatively short space of time. Exactly what caused these past events, however, is anything but certain, and there's a lot we still don't know. Scientists aren't even certain of the number of mass extinctions to have happened before now. Some argue, fairly convincingly, that there may have been six extinction events in Earth's past. And that, unsettlingly, our planet is in the midst of its seventh extinction event right now.

It's known as the Holocene extinction, with an increasing number of researchers convinced of its potentially dire consequences. One study in the journal PNAS states this with sobering certainty, describing it as a "rapid mutilation of the tree of life, where entire branches and the functions they perform are being lost." This time, however, the cause isn't as spectacular as a huge asteroid impact. This time, it's us. Humans.