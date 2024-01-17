Why The 1969 Library Murder Of A Penn State University Student Remains Unsolved

In the years that followed several theories as to the identity of the killer, but more than 50 years later no one explanation has ever stuck. In 2008, Penn Live's Patriot-News published an article in which the interviewed investigators involved in the case — which by then had grown cold — about some of those theories. One suspect was a student named Richard Haefner, who was said to have dated Aardsma and been hurt that she didn't want a relationship and had another boyfriend at the time of her death (via Oxygen).

Others have claimed that rather than another student, Betsy Aardsma may have been killed by a professor at Penn State. Suspicion has fallen on an English lecturer named Robert G. Durgy, who transferred to Penn State from Michigan around the same time as the victim and may have been in previous contact with her. However, Durgy died in a car crash three weeks after the murder, his wife told investigators that the family went out of town the day before Aardsma's death.

It has also been speculated that Betsy Aardsma had stumbled across something in the library that she was not meant to see, such as a drug deal or a romantic tryst, which led to her killing. Searches with an ultraviolent light found semen at the scene, though analysis suggested it was old, while a small smatter of blood located near the spot Aardsma was killed was too small to be properly tested. Though there were rumors that the serial killer Ted Bundy was behind the student's murder, these were never seriously entertained by investigators.