How Elvis Presley's Hairstylist Kept His Signature Mane Looking Great

Elvis Presley burst onto the scene in the 1950s with a look that instantly became a signature: a jet-black bouffant and perfect sideburns that framed his uniquely angular facial features. As generations of loyal fans have proven, once seen, Presley simply could not be forgotten.

Despite Presley being handsome to an almost superhuman degree, it can't be said that his looks were entirely natural. When his talent first brought him to the attention of the record industry, he was a sandy blond country boy, but his rough-around-the-edges look would soon change. Presley dyed his hair black which he thought accentuated his blue eyes, according to Salon, though he originally used shoe polish before he became wealthy enough to shell out on hair dye and stylists.

But once he found fame the task of taming the King's trademark mane became an important business. Presley had several stylists over the years, but the one who arguably was of greatest service to the singer was Larry Geller, a former would-be musician who met Presley at the start of his career by chance as a teenager. The pair said only a few words to each other before Presley was called to start his show. Little did Geller know that he would eventually become Presley's right-hand man and confidante after taking over hair duty in the Presley camp in 1964.