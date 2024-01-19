History Of Lunar New Year Explained

In many Western cultures, New Year's Eve takes place on December 31, and is one of the most widely celebrated events in the cultural calendar, with huge street parties, fireworks, and singalongs to welcome in the coming 12 months. The timing is, of course, the result of counting days on the Gregorian Calendar, a 12-month system first imposed by the Catholic Church on its European followers in 1582. It eventually became standard among most nations on the planet.

But for millions of people worldwide, the true New Year celebrations take place a few weeks later, over the Lunar New Year. The Lunar New Year is based on the lunisolar calendar, meaning that the waxing and waning of the moon is taken into account alongside Earth's circumnavigation of the sun. The start of Lunar New Year begins with the new moon — the opposite of a full moon — most equidistant between the winter solstice and the spring equinox. The Lunar New Year is especially important in China, despite the country officially adopting the Gregorian Calendar in 1912, and in other places in East Asia such as Korea and Vietnam. Today, the Lunar New Year is a major global event, with the Asian diaspora establishing the celebration as a tradition throughout the world.