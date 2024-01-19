A Labor Union Leader Was Shot Dead In 1952. Why His Murder Remains Unsolved

John Acropolis was a tough no-nonsense union leader. He'd been in plenty of scrapes over the years. But in the early morning of August 26, 1952, Acropolis, known by many as "Little Caesar," who was the head of Teamsters Local 456, met his end, according to The Journal News. Someone put two bullets in his head as he returned to his Yonkers, New York apartment. He was carrying a suit he'd picked up earlier that day from a tailor and had his car keys in his hand, according to testimony from a 1957 U.S. Senate hearing. Edward Doyle, the local's vice president, discovered Acropolis inside his home near the front door the next day.

A few weeks before Acropolis' murder, the heads of another union based in the Bronx with Mafia ties threatened Acropolis for refusing to play ball with the mobsters who were attempting to take over the local garbage hauling business. The Yonkers Police investigation went nowhere amid allegations of a bungled case and although it went before a grand jury no one was ever arrested, much less convicted of the murder.