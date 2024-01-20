Whatever Happened To The Gold-Plated Leica Luxus II Camera From Antiques Roadshow?

"The Antiques Roadshow" — a transatlantic hit with versions made in both the U.S. and the U.K. — has built a huge following since it first aired on the BBC back in 1979. The show sees members of the public bring their antiques and heirlooms to be appraised by a team of specialist experts. Over the years, it has been treated to some truly beautiful objects, from unique and historically important paintings to priceless jewels.

In 2001, expert Marc Allum was presented with a wonderful piece of machinery — a gold-plated camera covered in black lizard leather. It was a piece by the renowned camera company Leica, and certainly looked the part: You could imagine it hanging over the backpack of Indiana Jones as he crosses the desert. Allum, who was stunned by the camera, valued it at £5,000, or around $7,500 at the time.

Viewers may well have been charmed by the antique camera, and it is certainly true that £5,000 is an amount of money. But of all the pieces that passed by the experts in the early 2000s (many of which were valued at a far higher price), it was unlikely to have been well remembered. But in 2013, the Leica Luxus II — the very same one from "The Antiques Roadshow" — was making headlines around the globe after news broke that it was to be put up for sale through Bonhams auction house. The new estimate? £750,000, or around $1.2 million, per the Express.