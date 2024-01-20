What Happened To Auguste Rodin's Eternal Spring From Antiques Roadshow?

"Wow," was the first word to escape the mouth of a stunned James Kenner when he learned the estimated value of the bronze Auguste Rodin sculpture he'd brought to "Antiques Roadshow" in Fort Worth, Texas, in 2016 (via PBS). "I was amazed," Kenner told the Dallas Observer. "Completely blown away." The appraiser, Eric Silver, initially doubted it was an authentic Rodin, but after a close inspection, he realized he was looking at the real deal, per "Antiques Roadshow." He estimated that if it went to auction after authentication, it could bring in as much as $500,000.

Rodin, who lived from 1840 to 1917, is considered one of the greatest sculptors in history and is probably best known for "The Thinker," per Britannica. Antiques Roadshow is a long-running PBS television program that brings world-class appraisers to various cities around the U.S. to interact with local antique owners. And in this episode, Silver was blown away. "We actually see a lot of Rodins on the show, and every single one is a fake or reproduction," he told Kenner. "In the 21 years of the Roadshow ... you've probably come in with the only authentic Rodin bronze ever to come into the show." Jenner returned the sculpture to his parents, who sold it at auction, bringing in around $380,000. But getting from the show to the sale was no easy feat.