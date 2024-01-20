This Is What Happened To Ted Bundy's Body After He Was Executed

Two corrections officers brought an ashen-looking Ted Bendy into the room. They'd shaved his head, which glistened in the bright lights of the death chamber from the gel on the serial killer's skin that would help in electrocuting him, according to the Los Angeles Times. On the morning of January 24, 1989, the guards at Florida State Prison in Starke strapped Bundy to the electric chair. "Jim and Fred, I'd like you to give my love to my family and friends," Bundy said to his lawyer Jim Coleman and a Methodist minister named Fred Lawrence. These were his final words.

The executioner, clad in a black hood, pushed a button, and 2,000 volts of electricity did its work, per the Daily Beast. Outside the prison walls, a cheer went up from the 500-strong crowd. Ted Bundy, who'd confessed to raping and murdering 30 women in the 1970s, was dead. But that wasn't the end of the story. Following his execution, medical examiners removed Bundy's brain and studied it, according to "Dead Men Do Tell Tales: The Strange and Fascinating Cases of a Forensic Anthropologist." After the autopsy, his body was cremated. His will stipulated that his ashes were to be scattered in the Cascade Mountains, per the Associated Press.