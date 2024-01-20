Here's Who Else Serial Killer Andrew Cunanan Murdered Besides Gianni Versace

When Andrew Cunanan walked up to the Italian fashion mogul Gianni Versace and shot him twice in the head in front of his Miami Beach mansion on July 15, 1997, the designer became Cunanan's most famous victim. But he was far from the only one. Cunanan's deadly cross-country trip from Minneapolis to Miami that spring left at least four other victims scattered across three states. "Andrew was hunting, getting the thrill of the hunt, the thrill of the kill," an unnamed friend of Cunanan told author Maureen Orth (via the Daily News). "I saw it in his eyes."

Cunanan, who grew up in an upper-middle-class family in San Diego, was highly intelligent, charming, and manipulative. The 27-year-old was also extremely lucky when it came to staying a step ahead of both the FBI and local police. "Cunanan was the luckiest criminal I ever chased," Lee Urness, an FBI agent who tracked the killer, told ABC News. Besides Versace, investigators tied Cunanan to two murders in Minnesota, that of Cunanan's friend Jeff Trail and the killer's former boyfriend, David Madson. In Chicago, police believe he murdered a millionaire real estate magnate named Lee Miglin. In New Jersey, Cunanan executed Bill Reese, a cemetery caretaker, for his truck. Cunanan's bloody rampage ended with killing Versace and then dying by suicide.