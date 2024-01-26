Sad Things Found In Old Hollywood Celebrity Autopsy Reports And Death Certificates

Looking back at decades past usually comes with a massive dose of mourning the good old days, but... why is that? And were they really that good? Probably not: And that's according to Warwick Business School behavioral science professor Nick Chater. Chater says that there are likely a few things going on here, including the fact that "our memory tends to forget about the bad events in our past, and we have a tendency to rehearse and dwell on the good things that happened in the past, we retell them a lot more often, so we reinforce the good memories. We tend to remember the great songs or cars or football players from the 'old days,' and forget all the bad ones."

That works in the context of Old Hollywood, too. We remember the good things: The classy people, the dramatic stories, the beautiful costumes, the glitz and glamor. The fact that it was still perfectly acceptable to smack a woman into her place? That's not mentioned as often.

And neither are the incredibly difficult lives that actors and actresses of Old Hollywood led. Child actors were put through grueling schedules and held to adult standards, stunts weren't nearly as safe and carefully done as they are today, and directors weren't above a little emotional and physical abuse, if it meant getting the job done. With that in mind, let's take a look at some of the most heartbreaking details the world learned after these Old Hollywood stars passed away.