Here's What Was Found In L. Ron Hubbard's Coroner's Report

Thetans. It was thetans, right? They found body thetans (BTs) in L. Ron Hubbard's corpse? They're these aliens, see, sent to Earth by the head of the Galactic Federation, Xenu, before Xenu got stuffed in an "electronic mountain trap," but not before he put hydrogen bombs in terrestrial volcanos, and tens of millions of years before thetans started glomming onto human bodies and acting as intercessors between the brain "switchboard" and the mind, and, uh ... you know what? Forget all that Scientology stuff. L. Ron Hubbard was a science fiction author, and it shows. He founded Scientology, as we all know, died in 1986, and had a certificate of death issued by San Luis Obispo, California. He did not, however, receive an autopsy because of "religious reasons."

As Chief Deputy Coroner Don Hines recorded per Autopsy Files, Lafayette Ronald Hubbard died at the age 74. He was described as tall and having "abundant reddish-white facial hair," as well as having body hair of the same color "present on the surface." His fingernails and toenails were both long and "unkempt," and displayed signs of cyanosis — a blueish discoloration caused by a lack of oxygen to the body before death. He also had similar discoloration on his back (livoris), indicating that he was laying back-down after death. And perhaps most strikingly, he had 10 needle marks on the right side of his butt, all packed into a 5-by-8 centimeter area covered by a band-aid.