What Happened To Joseph Kleitsch's Valuable Oil Painting From Antiques Roadshow?

When the artist Joseph Kleitsch came to California from Chicago his work dramatically changed. For years the Hungarian-born painter had focused on portraits but the Southern California landscape soon became his main preoccupation. A July 1922 Los Angeles Times article called him "the most cosmopolitan" painter in Southern California who had come to Laguna Beach, "a small village of 400 souls," to paint "with no need or intention of seeking greener fields or newer pastures." Kleitsch would forever be linked to the beach town in its infancy during the 1920s and 1930s and his reputation would only grow after his early death at age 49, according to the Laguna Beach Independent.

In 2014, a 93-year-old woman appeared on an episode of the PBS television show "Antiques Roadshow" in New York City with a Kleitsch painting titled "The Drugstore." Art dealer Debra J. Force appraised the piece at $500,000 during the episode and two years later, the woman sold it for even more money, although neither her name nor the exact price she sold it for are public knowledge. The new owners, Patricia and John Dilks, have loaned the painting to various museums since that time.