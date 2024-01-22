Things Found At Adolf Hitler's Death Scene

World War II was a conflict that saw millions slaughtered and displaced across Europe and beyond, with nations such as France and Poland devastated by aggression from Germany, which had been ruled since 1933 by the fascist and expansionist National Socialist (Nazi) Party. However, 1944 saw a decisive shift in fortunes in the conflict, with the allied forces of the United States, United Kingdom, the Soviet Union (USSR), and France beginning to make inroads into Germany itself. Historians have highlighted the Battle of Stalingrad as a turning point: the moment when the Nazis saw their plan of maintaining two battlefronts in the East and West fall to pieces. In January 1945, with greater and greater swaths of the country falling under enemy occupation, the senior Nazis recognized that a sustained ground assault on Berlin, the center of the Nazi world, was imminent.

As 1945 commenced and battles began to rage throughout a crumbling Berlin, the Nazi leader, Adolf Hitler, found that his fascist empire had shrunken to nothing. Since becoming Chancellor of Germany, Hitler had taken as his primary residence the Reich Chancellery, a sumptuous palace in the center of Berlin. But as artillery fire became more frequent, Hitler and his inner circle were restricted increasingly to the Führerbunker, a 3,000-square-foot network of rooms 50 feet below the surface. Here, too, Hitler would die by suicide alongside his wife of a single day, Eva Braun, though much of the evidence was cleared before the arrival of Allied forces.