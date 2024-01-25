JFK's Death Couldn't Stop Him From Restoring J. Robert Oppenheimer's Name

Even J. Robert Oppenheimer's friends and colleagues conceded that he did himself no favors at the crucial moment. His impatience, arrogance, and a self-confessed inclination to lash out made him hard to like, and his naïveté in the realm of politics left him ill-prepared for the environment of the early Cold War. Just how much Oppenheimer's behavior hurt him was detailed in PBS's "The Trials of J. Robert Oppenheimer." He was privately insecure and doubtful of his moral worth. According to journalist and historian Priscilla McMillan, the scientist later said the experience of his security hearing left him feeling "repulsive" in his own eyes.

But whatever Oppenheimer's faults, the hearing that ultimately stripped his security clearance, effectively ended his public career, and broke him personally has come to be seen as a travesty born of the Red Scare. Even at the time, the treatment of a loyal American integral to the nation's atomic program drew outrage. Per the Los Alamos National Laboratory, nearly 500 scientists signed a petition protesting the decision and its potential impact on recruitment to defense laboratories and sent it to President Dwight D. Eisenhower.

Eisenhower's administration took no action, and the decision of the security panel wouldn't be overturned until 2022. But within Oppenheimer's lifetime, efforts were made to restore his reputation, including by Eisenhower's successor. John F. Kennedy was not intimately associated with Oppenheimer, but he did provide a crucial vote against one of the doctor's greatest enemies as a senator. As president he was preparing to bestow a high national honor on Oppenheimer before his assassination, and his efforts were not in vain.