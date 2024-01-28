What Princess Diana's Relationship Was Like With Her Sisters

For almost two decades, Diana, Princess of Wales, was one of the most famous women in the world. Her marriage to Prince Charles at just 20 years old thrust her into a lifestyle she was not prepared for and a level of scrutiny no one could survive. It was important that she had people around her she could trust, especially her sisters.

Much was made of Charles marrying a "commoner" — which, technically, Diana was. But the reality was that in her pre-royal life, she'd grown up as Lady Diana Spencer, on a large country estate, with her older sisters Lady Sarah (center) and Lady Jane (right). (She also had a younger brother, also named Charles, pictured far right.) After their marriages, they became Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Baroness Fellowes, respectively. While their husbands might not have been quite as illustrious as the Prince of Wales, all three sisters ran in royal circles and spent a lot of time together. As Diana's life and marriage fell apart, it was to her sisters that she often turned. Their bond wasn't one that was based on who Diana was then, but on the years they had spent facing the good and bad life had thrown at each of them as they were growing up. Even though there were times their relationship was strained, after Diana's death, Sarah and Jane played a large part in planning her funeral, settling her affairs, and shaping her legacy.